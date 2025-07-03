SEAL Wives Embark on 300-Mile Fundraising Journey to Honor Fallen Heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low- Intensity Conflict Thomas W. O'Connell and members of SEAL Wives Against Terrorism stand next to a wreath honoring those who lost their lives in the war against terror. The ceremony was held on the Pentagon seawall Oct. 24. The women will motor 300 nautical miles, from Washington, D.C., to New York City, to raise scholarship funds for the children and families of the Navy SEALs community, including those who perished during the war on terrorism. Photo by K.L. Vantran