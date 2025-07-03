Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAL Wives Embark on 300-Mile Fundraising Journey to Honor Fallen Heroes [Image 3 of 3]

    SEAL Wives Embark on 300-Mile Fundraising Journey to Honor Fallen Heroes

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.24.2003

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low- Intensity Conflict Thomas W. O'Connell and members of SEAL Wives Against Terrorism stand next to a wreath honoring those who lost their lives in the war against terror. The ceremony was held on the Pentagon seawall Oct. 24. The women will motor 300 nautical miles, from Washington, D.C., to New York City, to raise scholarship funds for the children and families of the Navy SEALs community, including those who perished during the war on terrorism. Photo by K.L. Vantran

    VIRIN: 031024-D-D0439-3540
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
