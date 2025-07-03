SEAL Wives Embark on Fundraising Voyage to Honor Fallen Heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 24-foot boat, piloted by SEAL Wives Against Terrorism, or SWAT, nears the Pentagon seawall. The wives attended a brief wreath-laying ceremony in honor of those who have lost their lives in the war on terrorism. The women will motor 300 nautical miles, from Washington, D.C., to New York City, to raise scholarship funds for the children and families of the Navy SEALs community, including those who perished during the war on terrorism. Photo by K.L. Vantran