SEAL Wives Embark on 300-Mile Charity Voyage to New York

Members of SEAL Wives Against Terrorism, known as SWAT, gather for a photo before leaving the Columbia Island Marina docks. The women will motor 300 nautical miles, from Washington, D.C., to New York City, to raise scholarship funds for the children and families of the Navy SEALs community, including those who perished during the war on terrorism. Photo by K.L. Vantran