    Navy Women's Basketball Team Defeats Marine Corps in Armed Forces Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Women's Basketball Team Defeats Marine Corps in Armed Forces Competition

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.14.2007

    Navy players Seaman Odetta Johnson, Petty Officers 3rd Class Helen Brown and Leslie Moore and Lt. j.g. Kim Gallagher watch Navy defeat Marine Corps 67-53 in first round play of the women's armed forces basketball competition. Wayne Smith

    Date Taken: 03.14.2007
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 00:24
    Photo ID: 9159801
    VIRIN: 070314-D-D0439-1869
    Resolution: 1025x693
    Size: 131.26 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Navy Women's Basketball Team Defeats Marine Corps in Armed Forces Competition [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Retains Armed Forces Womens' Basketball Title

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

