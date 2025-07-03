Army Wins Women's Armed Forces Basketball Title

Army's Spc. Demetria Barr of Fort Hood, Texas, takes rebounding position between 1st Lt. Jennifer Vanheertum (24) and another Air Force player during first-round action at the women's armed forces basketball competition. Army went through the tournament undefeated, successfully defending its 1995 title. Wayne Smith
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 00:24
|Photo ID:
|9159800
|VIRIN:
|070314-D-D0439-2294
|Resolution:
|670x1043
|Size:
|131.68 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Army Retains Armed Forces Womens' Basketball Title
