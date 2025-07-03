Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Wins Women's Armed Forces Basketball Title [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Wins Women's Armed Forces Basketball Title

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.14.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Army's Spc. Demetria Barr of Fort Hood, Texas, takes rebounding position between 1st Lt. Jennifer Vanheertum (24) and another Air Force player during first-round action at the women's armed forces basketball competition. Army went through the tournament undefeated, successfully defending its 1995 title. Wayne Smith

