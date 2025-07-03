Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Airman Loses to Army in Women's Armed Forces Basketball Tournament [Image 1 of 3]

    Air Force Airman Loses to Army in Women's Armed Forces Basketball Tournament

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.14.2007

    Air Force Senior Airman Tracy Kinton wins the tap against Army Staff Sgt. Gail Potts at the 1996 women's armed forces basketball tournament. Army defeated Air Force 66-46 and went on to win the 1996 title. Wayne Smith

    Date Taken: 03.14.2007
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
