Air Force Senior Airman Tracy Kinton wins the tap against Army Staff Sgt. Gail Potts at the 1996 women's armed forces basketball tournament. Army defeated Air Force 66-46 and went on to win the 1996 title. Wayne Smith
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 00:24
|Photo ID:
|9159799
|VIRIN:
|070314-D-D0439-2480
|Resolution:
|696x1016
|Size:
|155.51 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Airman Loses to Army in Women's Armed Forces Basketball Tournament [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Retains Armed Forces Womens' Basketball Title
No keywords found.