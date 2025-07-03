Newly Elected Reps Briefed on Security Threats at Pentagon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

"After receiving that sensitive information, I think we all agree that it's absolutely real, that the threat is severe, and that we have a short time here to work with to achieve peace," Representative-elect Rick Renzi (at the microphone) of Arizona told reporters at the Pentagon Nov. 19, 2002. Renzi was one of about 25 newly elected representatives who visited the Pentagon for a series of classified briefings on national security threats. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.