    Newly Elected Reps Briefed on Security Threats at Pentagon [Image 3 of 3]

    Newly Elected Reps Briefed on Security Threats at Pentagon

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.19.2007

    "After receiving that sensitive information, I think we all agree that it's absolutely real, that the threat is severe, and that we have a short time here to work with to achieve peace," Representative-elect Rick Renzi (at the microphone) of Arizona told reporters at the Pentagon Nov. 19, 2002. Renzi was one of about 25 newly elected representatives who visited the Pentagon for a series of classified briefings on national security threats. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.

