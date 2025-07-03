"After receiving that sensitive information, I think we all agree that it's absolutely real, that the threat is severe, and that we have a short time here to work with to achieve peace," Representative-elect Rick Renzi (at the microphone) of Arizona told reporters at the Pentagon Nov. 19, 2002. Renzi was one of about 25 newly elected representatives who visited the Pentagon for a series of classified briefings on national security threats. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 00:22
|Photo ID:
|9159785
|VIRIN:
|070319-D-D0439-4365
|Resolution:
|1605x1131
|Size:
|391.55 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Newly Elected Reps Briefed on Security Threats at Pentagon [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Freshmen Congressmen Visit Pentagon
No keywords found.