Freshman Lawmakers Tour Pentagon, Discuss Duties

Representative-elect Phil Gingrey of Georgia(at the microphone), one of 25 freshman members of Congress to visit the Pentagon Nov. 19, 2002, said the group talked with senior defense officials about many important issues that would help them perform their new duties as congressmen and women. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.
Freshmen Congressmen Visit Pentagon
