Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freshman Lawmakers Tour Pentagon, Discuss Duties [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Freshman Lawmakers Tour Pentagon, Discuss Duties

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.15.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Representative-elect Phil Gingrey of Georgia(at the microphone), one of 25 freshman members of Congress to visit the Pentagon Nov. 19, 2002, said the group talked with senior defense officials about many important issues that would help them perform their new duties as congressmen and women. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2007
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 00:22
    Photo ID: 9159784
    VIRIN: 070315-D-D0439-8291
    Resolution: 1500x1004
    Size: 326.91 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freshman Lawmakers Tour Pentagon, Discuss Duties [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Newly Elected Lawmakers Briefed on National Security at Pentagon
    Freshman Lawmakers Tour Pentagon, Discuss Duties
    Newly Elected Reps Briefed on Security Threats at Pentagon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Freshmen Congressmen Visit Pentagon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download