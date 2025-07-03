Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Newly Elected Lawmakers Briefed on National Security at Pentagon [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Newly Elected Lawmakers Briefed on National Security at Pentagon

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.15.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    "Did you learn more than you already knew?" a reporter at the Pentagon asked Rep.-elect Denise Majette of Georgia. "Yes, but it's confidential," she replied. Majette was one of more than 25 representatives-elect who met with Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz and Air Force Gen. Richard Myers, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at the Pentagon Nov. 19, 2002. The representatives- elect received a variety of briefings on Iraq, terrorism and other national security issues, as well as a tour of the nation's military headquarters. Other congressional visitors are Dennis Cardoza of California (from left), Frank W. Ballance of North Carolina, Jim Cooper of Tennessee, Brad Miller of North Carolina, and C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2007
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 00:22
    Photo ID: 9159783
    VIRIN: 070315-D-D0439-8345
    Resolution: 1032x710
    Size: 219.32 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newly Elected Lawmakers Briefed on National Security at Pentagon [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Newly Elected Lawmakers Briefed on National Security at Pentagon
    Freshman Lawmakers Tour Pentagon, Discuss Duties
    Newly Elected Reps Briefed on Security Threats at Pentagon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Freshmen Congressmen Visit Pentagon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download