Newly Elected Lawmakers Briefed on National Security at Pentagon

"Did you learn more than you already knew?" a reporter at the Pentagon asked Rep.-elect Denise Majette of Georgia. "Yes, but it's confidential," she replied. Majette was one of more than 25 representatives-elect who met with Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz and Air Force Gen. Richard Myers, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at the Pentagon Nov. 19, 2002. The representatives- elect received a variety of briefings on Iraq, terrorism and other national security issues, as well as a tour of the nation's military headquarters. Other congressional visitors are Dennis Cardoza of California (from left), Frank W. Ballance of North Carolina, Jim Cooper of Tennessee, Brad Miller of North Carolina, and C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.