Army Crew Chiefs Prepare Black Hawk for Night Mission in Iraq

Army Sgt. David Brocato (left), crew chief, Company C, 3rd Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, Multinational Division Baghdad, and counterpart Army Spc. Daniel Simonson mount an M240B machine gun to the gunner's position of their Black Hawk helicopter before the start of a night mission on Camp Taji, Iraq, July 20, 2008. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Dangel, Multinational Division Baghdad