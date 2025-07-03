Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Crew Chiefs Prepare Black Hawk for Night Mission in Iraq [Image 4 of 4]

    Army Crew Chiefs Prepare Black Hawk for Night Mission in Iraq

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.21.2008

    Army Sgt. David Brocato (left), crew chief, Company C, 3rd Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, Multinational Division Baghdad, and counterpart Army Spc. Daniel Simonson mount an M240B machine gun to the gunner's position of their Black Hawk helicopter before the start of a night mission on Camp Taji, Iraq, July 20, 2008. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Dangel, Multinational Division Baghdad

    Date Taken: 07.21.2008
    VIRIN: 080722-D-D0439-7245
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Face of Defense: Black Hawk Crew Chief Focuses on Preparation

