Army Sgt. Prepares for Late-Night Mission in Iraq

Army Sgt. David Brocato, crew chief, Company C, 3rd Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, Multinational Division Baghdad, focuses his night-vision goggles before the start of a late-night mission at Camp Taji, Iraq, July 20, 2008. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Dangel, Multinational Division Baghdad