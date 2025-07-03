Army Sgt. David Brocato, crew chief, Company C, 3rd Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, Multinational Division Baghdad, mans the gunner's seat of a Black Hawk helicopter before the start of a mission on Camp Taji, Iraq, July 20, 2008. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Dangel, Multinational Division Baghdad
|07.21.2008
|07.03.2025 20:03
|9155591
|080722-D-D0439-6703
|1321x1170
|360.81 KB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
This work, Army Sgt. Mans Gunner's Seat of Black Hawk Helicopter Before Mission in Iraq [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
