Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wounded Soldier Airlifted to Bagram Hospital [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wounded Soldier Airlifted to Bagram Hospital

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.16.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    A patient is transported to a waiting UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to be taken to Craig Joint Theater Hospital on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. The patient received advanced medical care at Craig. U.S. Army photo by Spc. George Welcome, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2008
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 20:02
    Photo ID: 9155588
    VIRIN: 080717-D-D0439-4863
    Resolution: 1800x1448
    Size: 618.8 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wounded Soldier Airlifted to Bagram Hospital [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Medic Treats Injured Marine During Evacuation Mission in Afghanistan
    Army Medic Provides Care to Afghan Patient During Transport
    Wounded Soldier Airlifted to Bagram Hospital

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Compassion, Skill Add Up to Saving Lives

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download