A patient is transported to a waiting UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to be taken to Craig Joint Theater Hospital on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. The patient received advanced medical care at Craig. U.S. Army photo by Spc. George Welcome, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 20:02
|Photo ID:
|9155588
|VIRIN:
|080717-D-D0439-4863
|Resolution:
|1800x1448
|Size:
|618.8 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wounded Soldier Airlifted to Bagram Hospital [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
