    Army Medic Provides Care to Afghan Patient During Transport [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Medic Provides Care to Afghan Patient During Transport

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.16.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Army Staff Sgt. Atwon Thompkins, platoon sergeant of 1st Platoon, C Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, puts an oxygen mask on an Afghan patient who was being transported from Asadabad to Jalalabad after undergoing surgery. U.S. Army photo by Spc. George Welcome, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade

