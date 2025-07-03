Army Staff Sgt. Atwon Thompkins, platoon sergeant of 1st Platoon, C Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, puts an oxygen mask on an Afghan patient who was being transported from Asadabad to Jalalabad after undergoing surgery. U.S. Army photo by Spc. George Welcome, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 20:02
|Photo ID:
|9155587
|VIRIN:
|080717-D-D0439-9780
|Resolution:
|1800x2581
|Size:
|740.65 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Medic Provides Care to Afghan Patient During Transport [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Compassion, Skill Add Up to Saving Lives
No keywords found.