Army Sgt. Adam Connaughton, a medic with 1st Platoon, C Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, checks the injured eye of a Marine during a medical evacuation mission to Outpost Vegas, near Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 22, 2008. U.S. Army photo by Spc. George Welcome, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 20:02
|Photo ID:
|9155586
|VIRIN:
|080715-D-D0439-8868
|Resolution:
|1716x995
|Size:
|383.44 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Medic Treats Injured Marine During Evacuation Mission in Afghanistan [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Compassion, Skill Add Up to Saving Lives
No keywords found.