Army Medic Treats Injured Marine During Evacuation Mission in Afghanistan

Army Sgt. Adam Connaughton, a medic with 1st Platoon, C Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, checks the injured eye of a Marine during a medical evacuation mission to Outpost Vegas, near Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 22, 2008. U.S. Army photo by Spc. George Welcome, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade