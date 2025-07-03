Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Bridges Boost Connectivity in Afghanistan's Konar Province [Image 3 of 3]

    07.21.2008

    The Guryak Truck Bridge under construction in the Chapadara district of Afghanistan’s Konar province is one of five bridges being built in the province. U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Matthew Myers, Konar Provincial Reconstruction Team

    Date Taken: 07.21.2008
    Team Joins Divided Afghan Districts With Bridges

