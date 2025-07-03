New Bridges Boost Connectivity in Afghanistan's Konar Province

The Guryak Truck Bridge under construction in the Chapadara district of Afghanistan’s Konar province is one of five bridges being built in the province. U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Matthew Myers, Konar Provincial Reconstruction Team
Date Taken:
|07.21.2008
Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 20:01
Team Joins Divided Afghan Districts With Bridges
