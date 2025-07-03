Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Bridge Construction Underway in Afghanistan's Konar Province [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Bridge Construction Underway in Afghanistan's Konar Province

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.24.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    The Saw Truck Bridge is one of five bridges under construction in Afghanistan’s Konar province. U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Matthew Myers, Konar Provincial Reconstruction Team

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2008
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 20:01
    Photo ID: 9155581
    VIRIN: 080724-D-D0439-9841
    Resolution: 1500x1016
    Size: 859.93 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Bridge Construction Underway in Afghanistan's Konar Province [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Bridge Construction Aims to Improve Access to Volatile Konar Province
    New Bridge Construction Underway in Afghanistan's Konar Province
    New Bridges Boost Connectivity in Afghanistan's Konar Province

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Joins Divided Afghan Districts With Bridges

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download