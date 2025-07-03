The Saw Truck Bridge is one of five bridges under construction in Afghanistan’s Konar province. U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Matthew Myers, Konar Provincial Reconstruction Team
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 20:01
|Photo ID:
|9155581
|VIRIN:
|080724-D-D0439-9841
|Resolution:
|1500x1016
|Size:
|859.93 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Bridge Construction Underway in Afghanistan's Konar Province [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Joins Divided Afghan Districts With Bridges
