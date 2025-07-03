New Bridge Construction Aims to Improve Access to Volatile Konar Province

The Bar Sholtan Truck Bridge under construction in the Shigal district will give Afghan and coalition forces access to the most problematic areas of Afghanistan’s Konar province. U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Matthew Myers, Konar Provincial Reconstruction Team
07.24.2008
07.03.2025
|9155580
|080724-D-D0439-4734
|1382x901
|445.14 KB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|0
Team Joins Divided Afghan Districts With Bridges
