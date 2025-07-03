Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Petty Officer Teaches Masonry Skills to Afghan Contractors [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Petty Officer Teaches Masonry Skills to Afghan Contractors

    AFGHANISTAN

    11.19.2009

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Isacc Baca teaches masonry to local engineers, construction contractors, and foremen during a monthly contractor training session in Afghanistan’s Khost province, Nov. 14, 2009. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stephen J. Otero

    Date Taken: 11.19.2009
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 16:58
    Photo ID: 9152606
    VIRIN: 091119-D-D0439-8890
    Resolution: 2100x1395
    Size: 838.36 KB
    Location: AF
