    Khost Province Officials Discuss Construction Projects with Local Leaders [Image 2 of 3]

    Khost Province Officials Discuss Construction Projects with Local Leaders

    AFGHANISTAN

    11.24.2009

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Local leaders, engineers, construction contractors and foremen listen as Hamid Sha, director of economics for Afghanistan’s Khost province, speaks during a monthly contractor training session, Nov. 14, 2009. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stephen J. Otero

    Date Taken: 11.24.2009
    VIRIN: 091124-D-D0439-9063
    Location: AF
