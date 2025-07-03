Khost Province Officials Discuss Construction Projects with Local Leaders

Local leaders, engineers, construction contractors and foremen listen as Hamid Sha, director of economics for Afghanistan’s Khost province, speaks during a monthly contractor training session, Nov. 14, 2009. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stephen J. Otero
Engineers Train Afghans in Quality Assurance
