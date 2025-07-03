Date Taken: 11.19.2009 Date Posted: 07.03.2025 16:58 Photo ID: 9152604 VIRIN: 091119-A-FA429-9929 Resolution: 2100x1395 Size: 954.87 KB Location: AF

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Sailor Instructs Afghan Contractors on Mortar Mixing Technique [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.