Vice President Biden Hosts Wounded Troops for Thanksgiving Meal

Vice President Joe Biden, with his arm around Johlene Smith, stepmother of Marine Corps Capt. Blake Smith, shakes hands with Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rigoberto Davila, who is recovering from double eye surgery, as Air Force Col. Stacey Hawkins, a member of the vice president's staff, looks on. Wounded troops and their family members were welcomed at the Biden residence in Washington, D.C., for a family-style Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 23, 2009. DoD photo by John J. Kruzel