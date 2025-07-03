Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Jill Biden Hosts Thanksgiving Meal for Wounded Troops and Families [Image 2 of 6]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.24.2009

    Dr. Jill Biden, right, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, chats with Brittany and Joshua Fisher, children of Fisher House chairman and CEO Ken Fisher and his wife, Tammy. Guests were on hand at the Biden residence in Washington, D.C., Nov. 23, 2009, for a family-style Thanksgiving meal for wounded troops and their families. DoD photo by John J. Kruzel

    Date Taken: 11.24.2009
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 16:58
    Photo ID: 9152597
    VIRIN: 091124-D-D0439-2123
    Resolution: 3648x2736
    Size: 638.11 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
