Dr. Jill Biden Hosts Thanksgiving Meal for Wounded Troops and Families

Dr. Jill Biden, right, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, chats with Brittany and Joshua Fisher, children of Fisher House chairman and CEO Ken Fisher and his wife, Tammy. Guests were on hand at the Biden residence in Washington, D.C., Nov. 23, 2009, for a family-style Thanksgiving meal for wounded troops and their families. DoD photo by John J. Kruzel