Vice President Biden Hosts Wounded Troops for Thanksgiving Meal

Vice President Joe Biden greets Kay Wege, mother of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Wege, who was wounded in Afghanistan. Wounded troops and their family members were welcomed at the Biden residence in Washington, D.C., for a family-style Thanksgiving meal, Nov. 23, 2009. DoD photo by John J. Kruzel