Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Academy Fans Cheer on Falcons in Military Bowl [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Force Academy Fans Cheer on Falcons in Military Bowl

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.28.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. Air Force Academy fans cheer during the football game against Toledo University, Dec. 28, 2011, at Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington, D.C. The Falcons played the Toledo Rockets in the 2011 Military Bowl. U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Lock

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2011
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 13:53
    Photo ID: 9149876
    VIRIN: 111228-D-D0439-6452
    Resolution: 3676x2634
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Academy Fans Cheer on Falcons in Military Bowl [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Academy Defense Stops Toledo Rusher in Military Bowl
    Air Force Academy Defeats Toledo Rockets in Military Bowl
    Air Force Academy Football Falls to Toledo in Close Game
    Air Force Academy Fans Cheer on Falcons in Military Bowl

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Toledo Edges Air Force in 42-41 Game

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download