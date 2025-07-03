Air Force Academy Football Falls to Toledo in Close Game

The U.S. Air Force Academy football team listens to the coach in between plays during their game against Toledo University on Dec. 28, 2011, at Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington, D.C. Toledo won the game with a 42-41 victory. U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Lock
Date Taken:
|12.28.2011
Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 13:53
Photo ID:
|9149875
VIRIN:
|111228-D-D0439-1301
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Toledo Edges Air Force in 42-41 Game
