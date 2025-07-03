Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Academy Football Falls to Toledo in Close Game

    Air Force Academy Football Falls to Toledo in Close Game

    12.28.2011

    The U.S. Air Force Academy football team listens to the coach in between plays during their game against Toledo University on Dec. 28, 2011, at Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington, D.C. Toledo won the game with a 42-41 victory. U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Lock

    Date Taken: 12.28.2011
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025
    Photo ID: 9149875
    VIRIN: 111228-D-D0439-1301
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Air Force Academy Defense Stops Toledo Rusher in Military Bowl
    Air Force Academy Defeats Toledo Rockets in Military Bowl
    Air Force Academy Football Falls to Toledo in Close Game
    Air Force Academy Fans Cheer on Falcons in Military Bowl

    Toledo Edges Air Force in 42-41 Game

