    Air Force Academy Defeats Toledo Rockets in Military Bowl [Image 2 of 4]

    Date Created:
    Air Force Academy Defeats Toledo Rockets in Military Bowl

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.28.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Tim Jefferson runs the option for the Air Force Academy at Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Dec 28, 2011, in Washington, D.C. The Falcons played the Toledo Rockets in the 2011 Military Bowl. U.S. Air Force photo by Ray McCoy

    Date Taken: 12.28.2011
    VIRIN: 111228-D-D0439-6001
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Toledo Edges Air Force in 42-41 Game

