    American Idol Star, NFL Players Visit Naval Air Station Rota for USO Spring Troop Tour [Image 3 of 3]

    American Idol Star, NFL Players Visit Naval Air Station Rota for USO Spring Troop Tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.27.2013

    American Idol star Diana Degarmo, left, and professional football players, from left to right, Austin Collie, Vincent Jackson and Peyton Manning autograph footballs and posters at the morale and welfare center at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain as part of the USO Spring Troop Visit, Feb. 26, 2013. The tour, hosted by Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld, Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Mary, began at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., before heading overseas to perform before and meet with service members. DOD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Chuck Marsh

    Date Taken: 02.27.2013
    Photo ID: 9148658
    VIRIN: 130227-D-D0439-5204
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 733.73 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
