American Idol Star, NFL Players Visit Naval Air Station Rota for USO Spring Troop Tour

American Idol star Diana Degarmo, left, and professional football players, from left to right, Austin Collie, Vincent Jackson and Peyton Manning autograph footballs and posters at the morale and welfare center at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain as part of the USO Spring Troop Visit, Feb. 26, 2013. The tour, hosted by Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld, Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Mary, began at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., before heading overseas to perform before and meet with service members. DOD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Chuck Marsh
|02.27.2013
