Vice Chairman of Joint Chiefs Visits Troops in Spain

Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., signs a poster for the morale and welfare center at Naval Air Station Rota in Spain as part of the USO Spring Troop Visit, Feb. 26, 2013. Members of the tour include professional athletes, a NFL coach, American Idol performers and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The team began their trip at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., before heading overseas to perform before and meet with service members. DOD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Chuck Marsh