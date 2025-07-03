Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NFL Star Vincent Jackson Receives Football from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Robot in Spain [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NFL Star Vincent Jackson Receives Football from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Robot in Spain

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.27.2013

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Vincent Jackson 'receives' a football from an explosive ordnance disposal robot at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 26, 2013. Jackson is one of the nine athletes, coaches, singers and cheerleaders travelling with Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld, Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Mary. DOD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Chuck Marsh

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2013
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 12:19
    Photo ID: 9148657
    VIRIN: 130227-D-D0439-1511
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 720.26 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NFL Star Vincent Jackson Receives Football from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Robot in Spain [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vice Chairman of Joint Chiefs Visits Troops in Spain
    NFL Star Vincent Jackson Receives Football from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Robot in Spain
    American Idol Star, NFL Players Visit Naval Air Station Rota for USO Spring Troop Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JCS Vice Chairman, Spouse Accompany USO Overseas Tour

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download