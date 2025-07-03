Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Vincent Jackson 'receives' a football from an explosive ordnance disposal robot at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 26, 2013. Jackson is one of the nine athletes, coaches, singers and cheerleaders travelling with Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld, Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Mary. DOD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Chuck Marsh
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2013
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 12:19
|Photo ID:
|9148657
|VIRIN:
|130227-D-D0439-1511
|Resolution:
|2784x1848
|Size:
|720.26 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NFL Star Vincent Jackson Receives Football from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Robot in Spain [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JCS Vice Chairman, Spouse Accompany USO Overseas Tour
No keywords found.