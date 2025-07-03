NFL Star Vincent Jackson Receives Football from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Robot in Spain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Vincent Jackson 'receives' a football from an explosive ordnance disposal robot at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 26, 2013. Jackson is one of the nine athletes, coaches, singers and cheerleaders travelling with Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld, Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Mary. DOD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Chuck Marsh