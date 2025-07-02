Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve officer, LRC Italy civilian: our host nation employees are ‘master professionals’ [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Reserve officer, LRC Italy civilian: our host nation employees are ‘master professionals’

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    CJ Jacoby comes from a long line of Army service. His mother is a retired lieutenant colonel, and his father is a retired general. Jacoby served 9.5 years active duty as an infantry officer before transitioning to the U.S. Army Reserve where he currently serves as a major. He is also an Army civilian employee with Logistics Readiness Center Italy and serves in plans and operations as a logistics management specialist. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

