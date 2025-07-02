Army Reserve officer, LRC Italy civilian: our host nation employees are ‘master professionals’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CJ Jacoby is a logistics management specialist in plans and operations with Logistics Readiness Center Italy in Livorno, Italy. Before transitioning to Army civilian, Jacoby served 9.5 years as an active-duty infantry officer with the 82nd Airborne Division and the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and now he’s a U.S. Army Reserve officer with the 2500 Digital Liaison Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command. Pictured here, Jacoby (center) poses for a photo with his airborne battle buddies in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)