    George Washington Hosts Distinguished Visitors [Image 2 of 2]

    George Washington Hosts Distinguished Visitors

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Capt. Timothy L. Waits, commanding officer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George
    Washington (CVN 73), greets Col. Daniel Oh, Senior Defense Official, U.S. Embassy to the Philippines, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the South China Sea, July 1, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft
    carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open
    Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest
    numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey L.
    Ottinger)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 02:35
    Photo ID: 9146415
    VIRIN: 250701-N-CU716-1388
    Resolution: 6977x4654
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Hosts Distinguished Visitors [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    CVN73
    Allies
    New Zealand
    Distinguished Visitors
    Japan
    United Kingdom
    Canada

