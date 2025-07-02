George Washington Hosts Distinguished Visitors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Timothy L. Waits, commanding officer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George

Washington (CVN 73), greets Moya Collet, Deputy Head of Mission, Australian Embassy to the Philippines, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the South China Sea, July 1, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft

carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open

Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest

numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Geoffrey L.

Ottinger)