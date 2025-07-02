Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Crowley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to Airborne Control and Command Squadron (VAW) 125, lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 21, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Crowley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 02:38
    Photo ID: 9146412
    VIRIN: 250621-N-UM953-1496
    Resolution: 4946x3297
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Tyler Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F/A-18F
    Hawkeye
    7thFleet
    CVN 73
    Flight Operations

