Embarked media from the Philippines observe flight operations on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the South China Sea, July 2, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Crowley)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 02:41
|Photo ID:
|9146409
|VIRIN:
|250702-N-UM953-1079
|Resolution:
|6569x4379
|Size:
|9.14 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS George Washington Hosts Distinguished Visitors [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Tyler Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.