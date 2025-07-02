The I Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general and past and present I MEF command senior enlisted leaders salute the colors as they pass in review during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 2, 2025. A relief and appointment ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred between the outgoing and incoming command senior enlisted leader. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Peter A. Siaw relinquished his duties to Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 23:10
|Photo ID:
|9146339
|VIRIN:
|250702-M-BY711-1923
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.85 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
This work, I MEF Sgt. Maj. Relief and Appointment [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jordan Searls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I MEF Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment
No keywords found.