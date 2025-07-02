I MEF Sgt. Maj. Relief and Appointment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The I Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general and past and present I MEF command senior enlisted leaders salute the colors as they pass in review during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 2, 2025. A relief and appointment ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred between the outgoing and incoming command senior enlisted leader. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Peter A. Siaw relinquished his duties to Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)