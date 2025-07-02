Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF Sgt. Maj. Relief and Appointment [Image 6 of 6]

    I MEF Sgt. Maj. Relief and Appointment

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    The I Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general and past and present I MEF command senior enlisted leaders salute the colors as they pass in review during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 2, 2025. A relief and appointment ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred between the outgoing and incoming command senior enlisted leader.  During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Peter A. Siaw relinquished his duties to Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 23:10
    Photo ID: 9146339
    VIRIN: 250702-M-BY711-1923
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.85 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Sgt. Maj. Relief and Appointment [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jordan Searls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

