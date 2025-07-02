I MEF Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls | The I Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general and past and present I MEF command...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls | The I Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general and past and present I MEF command senior enlisted leaders salute the colors as they pass in review during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 2, 2025. A relief and appointment ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred between the outgoing and incoming command senior enlisted leader. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Peter A. Siaw relinquished his duties to Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Peter A. Siaw relinquished the Sword of Office to Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger during a relief and appointment ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, today.



The official ceremony was presided over by Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, I Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general, and signified the passing of the I MEF command senior enlisted leader duties and responsibilities.



During his three-year tenure as I MEF’s command senior enlisted leader, Siaw provided leadership and guidance to the nearly 45,000 Marines and Sailors of I MEF as the force increased its presence in the Indo-Pacific, reassured allies, reinforced partnerships and postured to deter aggression in the region.



“The Marine Corps owes you a debt of gratitude I know we can never repay,” said Cederholm. “Thank you for what you have done. You've made a difference. We will be better off for decades as we continue to emulate your example.”



Reflecting on his time at I MEF and the spirt of its Marines, Siaw said, “the weapon system is not the aircraft, the ship, or the vehicle, everyone in this MEF knows that the weapon system is the individual Marine. The individual Marine that builds trust, competency, credibility and is empowered to go forward on the worst day.”



Siaw then spoke directly to his successor. “The Marine Corps — like it always does — gets it right. We find the right people at the right time in our history for the toughest mission. Sgt. Maj. Rodney Nevinger is that person,” said Siaw.



Receiving the Sword of Office and assuming responsibilities as I MEF’s command senior enlisted leader, Nevinger addressed the formation. “The Commanding General and I will. . . ensure you are more lethal today than you were yesterday, and you are absolutely prepared to fight right now,” said Nevinger.



I MEF provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine air-ground task force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns.