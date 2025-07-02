I MEF Sgt. Maj. Relief and Appointment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, alongside Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger, the incoming command senior enlisted leader of I MEF, Sgt. Maj. Peter A. Siaw, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader of I MEF, and past I MEF senior enlisted leaders conduct pass and review during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 2, 2025. A relief and appointment ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred between the outgoing and incoming command senior enlisted leader. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Peter A. Siaw relinquished his duties to Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)