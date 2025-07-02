Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF Sgt. Maj. Relief and Appointment [Image 5 of 6]

    I MEF Sgt. Maj. Relief and Appointment

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, alongside Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger, the incoming command senior enlisted leader of I MEF, Sgt. Maj. Peter A. Siaw, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader of I MEF, and past I MEF senior enlisted leaders conduct pass and review during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 2, 2025. A relief and appointment ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred between the outgoing and incoming command senior enlisted leader.  During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Peter A. Siaw relinquished his duties to Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jordan Searls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 23:01
    Photo ID: 9146338
    VIRIN: 250702-M-BY711-1974
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.09 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Sgt. Maj. Relief and Appointment [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jordan Searls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sergeant major
    I MEF
    Relief and Appointment
    USMC
    R&A
    Nevinger

    OPTIONS

