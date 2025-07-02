USSPACECOM Commander Tours USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

Capt. Kevin Louis, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), takes a group photo with members of the touring party in front of the "Warhammer," the ship's 5-inch Mk 45 gun, June 27, 2025. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is one of the U.S. Navy’s newest Flight IIA with AEGIS Baseline 9 Combat System, which includes Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) capability – linking sea to space with Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and targeting. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is homeported in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by LTJG Paula Hackbart)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 22:10
|Photo ID:
|9146303
|VIRIN:
|250627-N-DA563-7782
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
