USSPACECOM Commander Tours USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Kevin Louis, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), takes a group photo with members of the touring party in front of the "Warhammer," the ship's 5-inch Mk 45 gun, June 27, 2025. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is one of the U.S. Navy’s newest Flight IIA with AEGIS Baseline 9 Combat System, which includes Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) capability – linking sea to space with Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and targeting. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is homeported in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by LTJG Paula Hackbart)