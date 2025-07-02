USSPACECOM Commander Tours USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Stephen N. Whiting (left), commander of U.S. Space Command, tours inside of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), June 27, 2025. Capt. Kevin Louis (right), commanding officer of Frank E. Petersen Jr., shares the technologies, capabilities, and operations of his ship. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is one of the U.S. Navy’s newest Flight IIA with AEGIS Baseline 9 Combat System, which includes Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) capability – linking sea to space with Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and targeting. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is homeported in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by LTJG Hackbart)