    USSPACECOM Commander Tours USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) [Image 2 of 3]

    USSPACECOM Commander Tours USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Ensign Paula Hackbart 

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific

    Gen. Stephen N. Whiting (left), commander of U.S. Space Command, tours inside of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), June 27, 2025. Capt. Kevin Louis (right), commanding officer of Frank E. Petersen Jr., shares the technologies, capabilities, and operations of his ship. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is one of the U.S. Navy’s newest Flight IIA with AEGIS Baseline 9 Combat System, which includes Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) capability – linking sea to space with Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and targeting. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is homeported in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by LTJG Hackbart)

