USSPACECOM Commander Tours USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

Capt. Kevin Louis (left), commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), explains the ship's capabilities to Gen. Stephen N. Whiting (right), commander of United States Space Command, on the forecastle, June 27, 2025. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is one of the U.S. Navy’s newest Flight IIA with AEGIS Baseline 9 Combat System, which includes Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) capability – linking sea to space with Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and targeting. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is homeported in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Yang)