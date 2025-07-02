Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSPACECOM Commander Tours USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) [Image 1 of 3]

    USSPACECOM Commander Tours USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Ensign Paula Hackbart 

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific

    Capt. Kevin Louis (left), commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), explains the ship's capabilities to Gen. Stephen N. Whiting (right), commander of United States Space Command, on the forecastle, June 27, 2025. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is one of the U.S. Navy’s newest Flight IIA with AEGIS Baseline 9 Combat System, which includes Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) capability – linking sea to space with Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and targeting. Frank E. Petersen Jr. is homeported in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Yang)

    U.S. Space Command
    USSPACECOM
    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.
    Pearl Harbor
    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam

