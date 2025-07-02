Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE supports wildfire debris removal mission in Southern California [Image 3 of 3]

    USACE supports wildfire debris removal mission in Southern California

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Crews remove a fire-damaged tree as part of the Southern California wildfire debris removal mission, July 1, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. The tree, assessed by certified arborists, posed a safety hazard due to severe structural damage sustained during the fire.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 16:13
    Photo ID: 9145777
    VIRIN: 250701-A-PA223-1006
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
    debris removal
    emergency operations
    wildfire response

