Crews remove a fire-damaged tree as part of the Southern California wildfire debris removal mission, July 1, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. The tree, assessed by certified arborists, posed a safety hazard due to severe structural damage sustained during the fire.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 16:13
|Photo ID:
|9145770
|VIRIN:
|250701-A-PA223-1004
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE supports wildfire debris removal mission in Southern California [Image 3 of 3], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.