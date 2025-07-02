USACE supports wildfire debris removal mission in Southern California

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crews remove a fire-damaged tree as part of the Southern California wildfire debris removal mission, July 1, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. The tree, assessed by certified arborists, posed a safety hazard due to severe structural damage sustained during the fire.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)