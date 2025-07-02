TSD visits CNRC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250702-N-UF592-1043 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 2, 2025) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, center, briefs members of Tennessee’s staff delegation about daily recruiting operations inside the Recruiting Operations Center during their visit to CNRC. The engagement provided an overview of accession performance and highlighted the Navy’s data-driven approach to meeting enlistment goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)