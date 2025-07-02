TSD visits CNRC

250702-N-UF592-1016 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 2, 2025) Lt. Jacob Santiago, flag aide to Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, right, meets with members of Tennessee’s staff delegation during their visit to CNRC. The visit offered an opportunity to discuss recruiting priorities, regional partnerships, and the Navy’s role in supporting local communities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
