507th ARW First Sergeant Council Named Best in Air Force Reserve Command

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — First sergeants from the 507th Air Refueling Wing first sergeant council—comprised of first sergeants from the 507 ARW, 137th Special Operations Wing, 513th Air Control Group, and 35th Combat Communications Squadron—pose for a group photo with Col. Matthew Ghormley, the 507th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, the 507th ARW command chief, following the announcement of the council being selected as the best wing first sergeant council in the Air Force Reserve Command for 2024. The award was announced to the Wing during the 507th ARW’s command chief change of responsibility ceremony where Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman relinquished his role to Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Orawiec June 7, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)