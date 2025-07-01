507th ARW First Sergeant Council Named Best in Air Force Reserve Command

Courtesy Photo | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — First sergeants from the 507th Air Refueling Wing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — First sergeants from the 507th Air Refueling Wing first sergeant council—comprised of first sergeants from the 507 ARW, 137th Special Operations Wing, 513th Air Control Group, and 35th Combat Communications Squadron—pose for a group photo with Col. Matthew Ghormley, the 507th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, the 507th ARW command chief, following the announcement of the council being selected as the best wing first sergeant council in the Air Force Reserve Command for 2024. The award was announced to the Wing during the 507th ARW’s command chief change of responsibility ceremony where Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman relinquished his role to Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Orawiec June 7, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton) see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — The 507th Air Refueling Wing First Sergeant Council—comprised of first sergeants from the 507th ARW, 137th Special Operations Wing, 513th Air Control Group, and 35th Combat Communications Squadron—has been named the best in Air Force Reserve Command, earning top honors for their excellence in leadership, service and support to Airmen.



The award was announced to the Wing during the 507th ARW’s command chief change of responsibility ceremony—where Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman relinquished his role to Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Orawiec—after the council learned of the award during a virtual call with Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve and Command Chief Master Sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command.



“I know Chief Wiseman speaks very highly of you all and the work you do on the First Sergeant Council, so I’d be remiss if I didn’t say congratulations on being selected as the council of the year for the Air Force Reserve Command,” said Nuñez. “Shirts kill it. Overall, councils are amazing, but your efforts stood out. Thank you for all you do to take care of our Airmen.”



Master Sgt. Lindsay Newton, the Tinker Reserve First Sergeant Council president at the time of the award, said the council’s strength came from its commitment to people over position.



“We really care about our Airmen and we put them first,” Newton said. “I feel like we show up ready to go, ready to help where we’re needed, and ready to support each other… We’re really proud of this award and this accomplishment, and we were very happy to be able to receive this just as Chief Wiseman was retiring—so he gets to go out with a win.”



The council’s standout efforts included a temporary duty to Anchorage, Alaska, for a development off-site, where they volunteered at the Food Bank of Alaska and packed more than 13,000 pounds of food for senior citizens. Locally, they supported Operation Holiday Spirit by serving meals for 350 attendees and raising money to assist Reserve families in need.



Wiseman emphasized the evolving role of first sergeants in today’s Air Force.



“First sergeants are a servant’s servant,” Wiseman said. “They bring the heart of Airmen into meetings and private conversations… They bring context, and that really helps in decision-making.”



Newton said the council’s impact comes from their constant communication, unity of effort, and shared commitment to mission success.



“I think we’ve done a good job of putting the right people in the right place,” Newton said. “When we all get together, we’re all just motivated and ready to not only contribute to our Airmen, but to be able to contribute to some of the community functions and the base functions and really show them that we’re the best of the best.”