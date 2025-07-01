Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    507th ARW First Sergeant Council Named Best in Air Force Reserve Command [Image 1 of 2]

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — First sergeants from the 507th Air Refueling Wing first sergeant council—comprised of first sergeants from the 507 ARW, 137th Special Operations Wing, 513th Air Control Group, and 35th Combat Communications Squadron—pose for a group photo with Col. Matthew Ghormley, the 507th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, the 507th ARW command chief, following the announcement of the council being selected as the best wing first sergeant council in the Air Force Reserve Command for 2024. The announcement was delivered by Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, in a virtual meeting June 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 11:30
    Photo ID: 9144694
    VIRIN: 250606-F-EX228-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
