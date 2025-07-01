507th ARW First Sergeant Council Named Best in Air Force Reserve Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — First sergeants from the 507th Air Refueling Wing first sergeant council—comprised of first sergeants from the 507 ARW, 137th Special Operations Wing, 513th Air Control Group, and 35th Combat Communications Squadron—pose for a group photo with Col. Matthew Ghormley, the 507th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, the 507th ARW command chief, following the announcement of the council being selected as the best wing first sergeant council in the Air Force Reserve Command for 2024. The announcement was delivered by Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve, in a virtual meeting June 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)