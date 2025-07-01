23 Civil Engineer Squadron hosts Prime Beef Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron attend a tactical communication class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 26, 2025. The squadron conducted a Prime BEEF (Base Engineer Emergency Force) exercise that included training in tactical communications, High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) operations, convoy tactics, and Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC). (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter)